17 COVID deaths, 1,892 virus cases recorded Thursday

AMMAN — Seventeen COVID-19 deaths and 1,892 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 858,342, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,000, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 4.83 per cent.

A total of 39,174 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,885,037, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,021 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 827,523 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 19,819 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 87 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 577, the statement said, adding that 84 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 13 per cent, ICU beds reached 34 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 19 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 14 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 722 infections in Amman, 436 in Irbid, 96 in Balqa, 152 in Zarqa, 60 in Madaba, 70 in Aqaba, 63 in Mafraq, 36 in Jerash, 81 in Ajloun, 54 in Karak, 19 in Tafileh, 50 in Maan, and one case in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,930,749 while 3,510,138 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,318,120.