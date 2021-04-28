2 dead, 8 arrested after brawl ends with shooting

AMMAN — Officials on Tuesday announced the arrest of eight people in connection with the shooting death of two people in Amman a day earlier.

The two victims, who are from the same family, were shot and killed following a brawl in Jweideh area on Monday evening, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“Several people were involved in the brawl and they used weapons and live ammunition,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The brawl resulted in the death of two people, the police official added.

“We rounded up several suspects and seized two weapons,” according to Sartawi.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that Criminal Court Prosecutor Farhan Abdullah is currently questioning eight suspects in connection with the deadly shooting.

The authorities are looking for two men who took part in the brawl and fled before the police force arrived in the area, the judicial source said.

“Abdullah did not formally charge any of the suspects and is currently questioning them and other witnesses who were in the area,” the judicial source said.

The criminal court prosecutor ordered that the two weapons seized by the police to be sent to the criminal lab for a ballistic test, according to the senior judicial source.

Sartawi added that police are still investigating the incident.

All suspects were ordered detained by Abdullah pending further investigations into the shooting incident, the police official added.