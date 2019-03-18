2 Jordanians in critical condition after New Zealand massacre

AMMAN — Three of the Jordanians injured on Friday in New Zealand’s mosque massacre are listed in fair condition, while the condition of one has deteriorated, raising the critical cases to two, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The diplomatic team, dispatched by the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the victims of the brutal terror attack against worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, visited the wounded Jordanians on Monday and reported that they were receiving the necessary treatment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

New Zealand's authorities provided “exceptional care” for the injured Jordanians, the statement added, noting that one of the injured has been flown out of Christchurch Hospital to Oakland Hospital to be near his daughter, who was also shot during the attack and is receiving treatment there.

The ministry team extended condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous terrorist crime that killed 50 people, including four Jordanian citizens, according to the statement.

The team informed the families of the government’s decision to cover the expense of transferring the bodies of the deceased to the Kingdom, however, the relatives of three of the victims have decided to bury their family members in New Zealand, while the family of the fourth is still deciding on the matter.

The families also expressed their will of holding a mass funeral for the three Jordanian victims when they receive the bodies from New Zealand’s authorities, which is expected today.

Qudah added that the team is also following up on the condition of a Jordanian woman, who has been suffering a nervous breakdown as a result of the death of her husband in the Christchurch attack, the statement said.

Through New Zealand’s embassy in Ankara, the diplomatic team has also facilitated the issuance of 12 visas for members of the victims’ grieving families who wish to travel to New Zealand and see their relatives, Qudah said, noting that two more visas are being processed.

The team also met with members of the Jordanian community in New Zealand to check on their needs and demands, according to the statement.