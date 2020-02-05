2020 Jordan Response Plan to be announced this month — Planning Ministry

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation is scheduled to announce the 2020 Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian crisis (JRP) before the end of the month, a ministry source said on Wednesday.

The comprehensive JRP will include details about each sector that has been affected by the Syrian refugee influx, whether in terms of living conditions or education, the source told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The 2017-2019 JRP stood at $7.7 billion, including $3 billion to support the budget, $2.18 billion for refugee-related issues and $2.49 billion for enhancing capacities to face the repercussions of the refugee influx.

In December, the ministry said that funding for the 2019 JRP had reached 40.2 per cent of the aid required under the scheme at the time.

Some $966.9 million in funding was granted out of a total approximately $2.4 billion requested for 2019 under the plan, designated to support refugees and mitigate the consequences of the crisis on host communities, according to ministry figures.

Of the total amount of aid received under the plan, $101 million was allocated to support education and $88 million to support the health sector.

Some $87 million was earmarked for water sector support, while $61 million was allocated to livelihood support, $49 million for local governance and municipal

services and $36 million for social protection.