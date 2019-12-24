Jordan Response Plan reaches 40.2 per cent of its funding — Planning ministry

AMMAN — Funding for the 2019 Jordan Response Plan, aimed at helping the Kingdom overcome challenges ensuing from the Syrian crisis, has so far reached 40.2 per cent of the aid required under the scheme.

Some $966.9 million in funding was granted out of a total of around $2.4 billion requested for 2019 under the plan, designed to support refugees and mitigate the consequences of the crisis on host communities, figures by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Tuesday showed.

Of the total amount of aid received under the plan, $101 million was allocated to support education and $88 million to support the health sector.

Some $87 million was earmarked for water sector support, while $61 million was allocated to livelihood support, $49 million for local governance and municipal services and $36 million for social protection.

The US topped the list of countries that committed funds to the plan with $402 million, followed by Germany, which has provided $177.4 million so far.

Funds from the EU reached $44 million, while Canada provided $19 million and Switzerland provided $10 million, according to the ministry website.

The remainder of the assistance came from, South Korea, Italy, the UAE, France, Kuwait, Japan, Poland, Australia, Finland and Malaysia, among others.

Jordan and the international community in February endorsed a $2.4-billion Jordan Response Platform (JRP) for the Syria Crisis for the year 2019.

Of the funding requirements, $702.9 million was allocated to refugees, while $698.9 million was set to support the resilience of host communities and the remaining $998.2 million is assigned for budget support.

The JRP, formulated by governmental and international donor agencies, seeks to compensate Jordan for the hardship it has been shouldering as a result of regional crises. It aims at securing sufficient grants and concessional financing to address general budget needs over the next three years.