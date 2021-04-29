You are here
65,000 medical staff receive first dose of COVID vaccine
By JT - Apr 29,2021 - Last updated at Apr 29,2021
AMMAN — A total of 65,000 medical staff members received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, out of whom 19,000 also received their second jab.
Secretary General of the Department of Infectious Diseases Adel Al Belbisi said that the Ministry of Health has requested to be provided with the numbers of health staff who have not been vaccinated yet, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
