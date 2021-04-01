82 COVID deaths, 6,482 virus cases recorded Thursday

A nurse draws up a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in a syringe at a vaccination centre in Amman in this recent photo (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Eighty-two COVID-19 deaths and 6,482 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 618,059, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 6,940 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 13.43 per cent, compared with 15.22 per cent reported on Wednesday.

A total of 48,253 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,966,411, according to the statement.

The statement added that 7,354 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 520,498.

The statement added that there are currently 90,621 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 424 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,364, the statement said, adding that 336 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 51 per cent, ICU beds reached 73 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 49 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 69 per cent, 81 per cent ICUs and 46 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 33 per cent, 38 per cent for ICUs and 18 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 2,832 infections in Amman, 780 in Irbid, including 88 in Ramtha district, 403 in Balqa, 655 in Zarqa, 276 in Madaba, 192 in Aqaba, 329 in Mafraq, 198 in Jerash, 211 in Ajloun, 349 in Karak, 171 in Tafileh and 86 in Maan, including 15 cases in Petra district.