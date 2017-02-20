Activists call for massive rally on Friday

AMMAN — The Islamic Action Front Party has announced it would take part in a massive rally to protest the government’s economic measures, to kick off from Al Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman after Friday prayers.

The activity was called by a shadowy alliance of activists, including Islamists, unionists, tribal youth and others.

The rally, under the slogan “Stop messing with the country’s future”, comes in protest of the recent government decisions to hike taxes and prices of several commodities.

It comes amid a revival of the so-called hirak, or grassroots protests, that started in the sourthern town of Karak during the weekend, followed by a smaller one in Salt.