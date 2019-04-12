You are here

Home » Local » Amman hosts trilateral summit Sunday with Cyprus, Greece

Amman hosts trilateral summit Sunday with Cyprus, Greece

2nd iteration to focus on economic cooperation

By JT - Apr 12,2019 - Last updated at Apr 12,2019

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Sunday is scheduled to host a Jordanian-Cypriot-Greek summit between His Majesty King Abdullah, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. 

The summit, in its second iteration, will focus on means to expand cooperation between the Kingdom, Cyprus and Greece in various fields, mainly economy and investment, and building on the outcomes of the first summit that Cyprus hosted in January 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The summit will also go over the latest regional developments and endeavours to achieve peace in the region, according to Petra. 

The 2018 summit witnessed the signing of several agreements on protecting antiquities, intellectual property and renewable energy.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 16 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.