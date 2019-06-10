Aqaba receives over 72,000 visitors during eid holiday

AMMAN — Aqaba welcomed over 72,000 visitors from all around the Kingdom during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, Sharhabeel Madi, commissioner for economic development and investment affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), said on Sunday.

However, a large number of the coastal city’s visitors chose to spend the holiday at Egypt’s Taba resort or in Sharm El Sheikh, citing hikes in the rent of furnished apartments as the main reason, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Booking rates in Aqaba exceeded 95 per cent at most hotels, especially those with four- and five-star ratings, particularly since Eid Al Fitr coincided with the official holiday to mark His Majesty King Abdullah’s 20th Accession to the Throne anniversary, extending the holiday to six days.

Sharhabeel highlighted that the ASEZA organised various festivities and events during the eid holiday to attract visitors to the southern governorate.

Visitors complained about the unprecedented increase in hotel suite rates, reporting that some apartments that would typically rent for JD25 a night cost JD100 to rent during eid, according to Petra.