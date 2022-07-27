Army chief receives Turkish counterpart

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti meets with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yaşar Güler on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday received Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yaşar Güler, and an accompanying delegation, over means to boost cooperation and military coordination between the two countries.

Huneiti and Güler went over regional and international development and cooperation and coordination in the field of military training and exchanging expertise between the two sides, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hunieti and the delegates attended a military drill at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC), and listened to a briefing on the exercise that aimed at increasing the combat readiness and military expertise of participants.