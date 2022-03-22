Art exhibition delves into Palestinian identity, landscape, heritage

Visitors view artworks by Dalia Ali on display at Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman (Photo courtesy of Foresight32 Art Gallery)

AMMAN — An art exhibition titled “Nostalgic Heart 2”, which explores Palestinian cities, villages and nature, opened on Monday at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman.

The exhibition, which features 34 paintings by artist Dalia Ali, is her way of connecting with her Palestinian identity, heritage and ancestors.

“This exhibition aligns with the gallery’s objectives in encouraging, supporting and sponsoring Jordanian female artists,” Foresight32 founder Suad Issawin told The Jordan Times.

Ali, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, has never visited Palestine and in an attempt to connect with her roots, decided to travel to what she considers her “motherland” through her parents’ memories and photos.

She noted that this “spiritual” journey of discovery, through time and space, has been “very rewarding”.

“I was able to learn more about Palestinian cities and discover what makes each one special. Then I interpreted my impressions into paintings portraying what I felt and saw,” Ali told The Jordan Times.

She added that the variety of Palestine’s “breathtaking” landscapes has made her “fall in love with the land even more”.

“I was taken by its vast seashores, scenic lakes, dry desert towns, undulating hills, sharp mountains, lush greenery, urban landscapes, rural towns, religious spaces, rich marketplaces, aromatic orange and lemon orchards, as well as its resistant olive trees,” Ali said.

In her paintings, she mainly uses layers of acrylic paint on textured and collaged backgrounds, which “reflect the layers of Palestine’s history”.

Ali also noted that through her artworks she hopes to “keep the Palestinian story alive in the hearts and minds of current and future generations”.

The exhibition runs until April 21.