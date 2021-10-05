Group art exhibition brings together artists from region

An artwork by Jordanian artist Raed Qatanani on display at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman (Photo courtesy of Raed Qatanani)

AMMAN — A group art exhibition, titled “Her”, seeking to discover an incredible diversity of women faces, opened on Tuesday at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman.

The exhibition brought together “displays that do not only focus on women portraits, but delve into women’s inner feelings, emotions and unrest,” said Foresight32 founder Suad Issawi.

She pointed out that each artist has their own unique vision and style of approaching their exhibited art works.

In total, there are 47 artworks featured, of which 15 are by Jordanian artists, according to Issawi, who is an avid art collector and has worked in the art industry for over 30 years.

The artists who have contributed their works to the exhibition include: Ali Al Ameri, Fathi Aref, Ghalia Barghouthi, Ghazi Naeim, Iyad Masri, Mahmoud Sadeq, Raed Qatanani, Suhad Al Khatib and Yazan Masarweh from Jordan; Ayman Issa, Abd Al Hay Mousallam and Naser Al Soumi from Palestine; and Ali Hussein and Hammoud Shantout from Syria.

Rida Abdul Rahman and Shalabiah Ibrahim from Egypt, were also among the artists who participated in the exhibition, in addition to Eman Ali, Osama Hasan and Zeina Saleem from Iraq, and Sergio Luna from Spain.

In an interview with The Jordan Times on Tuesday, Jordanian artist Raed Qatanani, who focused on Palestinian heritage in his exhibited works, said that “a woman’s face is the truest and most expressive”.

Qatanani, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, noted that the difference about “Her” is that it combines various techniques, such as oil on canvas, mixed media on wood, ink on paper, oil pastel cartoon drawings, in one place.

Established in 1990, Foresight32 was Jordan’s first privately owned gallery.