‘Art at the Park’ brings together artists and residents in Jabal Luweibdeh

AMMAN — An interactive outdoor event will take place in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh on Friday, bringing together the local community with members of the artistic and musical community.

Titled “Art at the Park”, the initiative aims to promote and encourage the local art scene in Amman by creating a networking platform between artists and residents

The idea emerged when three Jordanian friends went on a private picnic at a local park in Amman, Hind Jucka recalled.

“We wanted to make a spontaneous event, inviting people to enjoy a sunny day with music and art,” she told The Jordan Times in an interview on Thursday.

The idea of the event, she explained, is that any artist, whether professional or amateur, can come to perform a musical show in collaboration with other artists in order to make all the artists interact with each other.

“We did not want to bring a stage; we wanted to make a street art performance where everyone can come and play music. This will also highlight the talent of these artists to the public,” Jucka added.

The event will also consist of an area where vendors and local

startups can showcase their products and learn from others’ products, she said.

Local artists will also be among the participants who can come and showcase their handicraft items.

“Also, an outdoor bookshop will be available where people can come, to read and discuss their favourite books. This will make the visitors enjoy a wide range of activities, where they can appreciate their day and interact with other participants,” Jucka added.

The outdoor activity aims to provide a networking platform by creating a memorable experience through a blend of art, music and culture, according to Jucka.

A space will also be designed for participants and artists to express their creativity, by working together on a large canvas through an artistic medium of their choice, colouring this piece with “Amman’s collective brushstrokes”, according to a statement from the organisers.

The event will take place on Friday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts’ park in Jabal Luweibdeh between 10am and 7pm. A similar event will be held on July 14 at the same venue.