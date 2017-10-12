Australian governor to pay official visit to Jordan

AMMAN — Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove will on Wednesday begin an official visit to Jordan along with his wife as part of an official regional tour, the Royal Court has announced.

Cosgrove will meet His Majesty King Abdullah to discuss means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, along with the latest regional and international developments.

The governor general will also meet Prime Minister Hani Mulki and several senior officials to discuss bilateral ties, the statement said.

According to an official statement by Cosgrove’s office, the governor general’s programme will include visits to Australian supported humanitarian programmes and a defence joint training centre.

His tour will take him also to Lebanon and Egypt, where he will take part in a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the World War II Alamein Battle.