AMMAN — Border Guards on Sunday arrested four suspects who attempted to enter Jordan from neighbouring countries and referred them to the concerned authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted an army source as saying on Monday.

The guards also seized 112 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 13,000 Captagon pills from the suspects and referred them to the concerned authorities.

On Saturday, Border Guards foiled a terrorist attack by three people, all of whom were killed, after injuring one soldier.

A military official said that, on Saturday at 8:30am, three terrorists, riding motorcycles, came from the Syrian side of the border and attempted to target a forward military post of the Jordanian Border Guards near Rakban refugee camp.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has thwarted many infiltration attempts, both to and from neighbouring countries, and has militarily engaged suspects in the process.

A year ago, seven Jordanian troops were killed and 13 injured when a car bomb struck a forward military post in the no-man’s-land between the Syrian and Jordanian borders.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas a closed military zone.