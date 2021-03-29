British examination bodies’ decision to pursue ‘unseen assessment papers’ draws ire from students, parents

AMMAN — The Ministry of Education in participation with British examination bodies Edexcel and the British Council, decided to pursue “unseen assessment papers” for A-level students.

In 2021, the two British examination bodies, which provide International General Certificates of Secondary Education (IGCSEs), Edexcel and Oxford, cancelled examinations for summer of 2021 (May-June) and approved the evaluation of subject teachers.

The Ministry of Education followed suit and approved the evaluation by teachers using predicted grades only for those in their final year of the programme.

On March 11, students were surprised to learn that the ministry, in cooperation with Edexcel and the British Council, arranged for the examinations to return this summer, leaving less than two months for students to study for the exams, which cover six to nine subjects.

Social media platforms were filled with students protesting this decision along with their teachers as the hashtag “#CancelUnseenExamsInJo” went viral.

“It was an extremely bad decision; their whole future depends on these grades. The students feel under pressure and they certainly are furious,” Lama Sawi, a Jordanian teacher told The Jordan Times.

“Unfortunately, the students have no other option but to adapt with the situation and do their best, but I believe that the actual best solution is for the exams to be cancelled or at least they should make them easier for the students,” Sawi added.

Jana Qadri, an 11th grade student who has to take her A-levels this year said: “The decision to hold exams in the summer was unexpected, and we are not ready for it. I got really anxious because we had to take our subjects through online schooling, which is not ideal as A level subjects require interaction between the teacher and the students.”

“I believe the best solution is to cancel the exams or at least have them on the next session which is October/November 2021, so that we don’t feel stressed about studying on a one-month notice,” Qadri told The Jordan Times.

Haifa’a, a parent for an 11th grader said that the decision is unfair and will affect the students negatively.

“This sudden decision affected my daughter. I believe that they did not think it thoroughly, as it is such a short notice for the students, especially with Ramadan upcoming, when students are naturally less focused due to fasting.” She told The Jordan Times.

Haifa’a highlighted the importance of these exams and the stress they introduce: “Under normal conditions, students would already be under a lot of pressure preparing for the A level exams, the stress is doubled now, particularly that the subjects were taught online. Even teachers are stressed as they struggle to finish all the material,” she said.

However, Eman Al Omari, coordinator for the IGCSE and A level programmes in a private school in Amman, believes that “even though 11 graders were affected negatively by this decision, I think it will do well for them, as exams are the most reliable way for assessment.”

Omari hinted to the possibility of giving the exams in parts: “I advise my students not to take all the exam requirements this May/June session but to postpone some of the units into the October/November session so they can have more time to study and prepare.” She added.

Despite that, Eid Hijazi, another 11th grader, said: “All students worldwide are receiving predicted grades without having to sit for unseen exams. This will have a negative impact in the future with university admissions as other students will receive higher marks compared to us here in Jordan. These unseen exams will take place only in Jordan and it is unfair.”