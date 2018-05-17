Convoy sent to Gaza with medical supplies, relief aid

By JT - May 17,2018 - Last updated at May 17,2018

AMMAN — The Royal Medical Services on Wednesday dispatched a convoy carryiwng additional supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment, which came upon orders by His Majesty King Abdullah, included various items to enhance the capacity of the facility, along with relief assistance to the Palestinian people in the enclave, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Royal Medical Services (RMS) Director Maj. Gen. Muin Habashneh said: "Today we translate the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, into action, offering relief and medical aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip after the recent events that resulted in numerous injuries."

He was referring to a bloodbath committed by Israeli forces while Palestinians were protesting on the border between Gaza and Israel against the occupation and the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Around 60 people were killed and more than 2,400 were injured, prompting His Majesty to order immediate assistance and bringing to Jordan serious cases for treatment.

Habashneh confirmed that RMS would coordinate with the hospital staff to receive patients at Al Hussein Medical City and other army-run hospitals.