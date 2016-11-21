You are here

Home » Local » Court upholds death sentence against terrorist

Court upholds death sentence against terrorist

By Rana Husseini - Nov 21,2016 - Last updated at Nov 21,2016

AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld an August State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing a man to death for killing five intelligence personnel in June in the terrorist attack on the Ain Al Basha office of the General Intelligence Department, a senior judicial source said Monday.

Mahmoud Masharfeh was found guilty by the SSC in early August of committing terrorist acts that led to the death of human beings, and committing terrorist acts using automatic weapons.

The SSC also sentenced Sami Abu Omar to a one-year imprisonment, after amending the charge against him from the felony of selling weapons for illegal use to the misdemeanour of selling weapons.

“The Cassation Court examined the case and decided to uphold the SSC sentence against the two men,” the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The five victims of the June 6 attack included three non-commissioned officers who were guarding the office.

The suspect then fled to a village and went to a mosque where he was later captured by Capt. Faisal Adwan and Sgt. Ahmad Adwan, both Rangers and residents of the village, after they became suspicious of the assassin who was not familiar to them in their area.

When they attempted to arrest him, the defendant shot and injured the sergeant with the same weapon used in the attack.

The verdict must now be upheld by the Cabinet and ratified by His Majesty King Abdullah.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
How far and till when?

Monday 21 November 2016

What will Trump do?

Nov 21, 2016

Foreign debt on the rise

Nov 20, 2016

Trump from different Arab angles

Nov 20, 2016

Inclusive growth depends on cities

Nov 20, 2016

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.