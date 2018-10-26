Directed by King, Prince Ali oversees rescue operation from crisis centre

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, director of the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), was on Thursday overseeing, upon directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, a major rescue operation at the Dead Sea from the NCSCM premises.

At least 18 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in flashfloods and dozens were rescued and were being treated at different hospitals Thursday night.

A Royal Court statement said that the Prince was following up on the operation from its very beginning, quoting him as saying that the crisis centre was coordinating the efforts of all concerned agencies involved in the rescue.