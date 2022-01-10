Dughmi delivers King’s letter to Bahraini monarch

Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi on Monday delivered a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa, which was received by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi on Monday delivered a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa, which was received by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad.

According to a Lower House statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the Bahraini crown prince received Dughmi and an accompanying delegation, voicing his country's keenness to enhance cooperation between the kingdoms.

The Bahraini crown prince said that the high level of coordination between the countries' leaderships highlights the corresponding positions on several issues and aim to realise the interests of the two peoples.

Dughmi stressed the "deep-rooted" ties between the brotherly countries and peoples and keenness to further enhance them.

The MP also highlighted the important role of parliamentarians in boosting cooperation to serve Arab and Islamic causes, referring to the "high level" of cooperation between the Jordanian and Bahraini parliaments and their endeavours to coordinate stances in various Arab and international parliamentary events.

Also on Monday, Dughmi, and the accompanying delegation held talks with Bahraini Parliament Speaker Fawzia Zainal, and Bahraini Shoura Council Speaker Ali Saleh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting with Zainal, Dughmi highlighted the strong relations between the two countries under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressing his pride in the two countries’ coordination and convergence of visions on various regional and international issues.

Dughmi reiterated Jordan's unwavering supportive stance towards the security and stability of Bahrain, lauding Bahrain’s solidarity with Jordan.

Zainal said that the relations between the two countries reflect the extent of their rapprochement, which is directed by advanced levels of integrated coordination in all political, security, developmental and parliamentary fields.

Dughmi also signed a memorandum of understanding to increase joint institutional cooperation at the parliamentary level.

During the meeting with Saleh, the Bahraini speaker affirmed that the well-established model relations between the two kingdoms are witnessing growth and prosperity in various fields.