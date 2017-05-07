Eager Lion war games kick off

By JT - May 07,2017 - Last updated at May 07,2017

AMMAN — The “Eager Lion 2017” began on Sunday for 11 days, in partnership with the US army, the military announced yesterday.

At a press conference held Sunday at the Joint Special Operations Command, Director of Joint Military Training at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) Brig. Gen. Khaled Shraah said that the drills are being conducted with the participation of ground, naval and air forces, amounting to around 7,200 participants representing JAF and US forces.

Shraah said the training this year aims at enhancing cooperation between the two armies and their planning and implementation capabilities during international joint operations.

The training is to be held at JAF’s training fields, Shraah said, adding that there will be participants from JAF forces, security bodies, ministries, governmental and non-governmental organisations, and the National Centre for Security and Crises Management.

For his part, Deputy Commanding General of Operations of the US Army Central Maj. Gen. William B. Hickman said the Eager Lion drill is a major exercise in the region that enables forces from Jordan and international armies to better respond to the threats facing regional security at an operational level.

The military drill will see the participation of Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, the UAE, Lebanon, the UK, France, Kenya, Italy, Pakistan, the US, Belgium, Poland, Holland, Australia, Greece, Japan and representatives of NATO.