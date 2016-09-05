Elections Law ‘a milestone’ in Kingdom’s political life — Maaytah

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah on Monday said the more citizens participate in the September 20 parliamentary elections, the closer the Lower House will be to the Jordanian street.

Addressing a seminar organised by the ministry and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Maaytah noted that the current Elections Law represents a “milestone” in the Kingdom’s political life, giving Jordanians the chance to vote according to candidates’ programmes.

“We encounter many people who complain that the law is unclear. This is because for the first time in the country, it enables collective work among candidates with similar visions,” he highlighted, stressing that the importance of such events in familiarising people with the new law.

On the other hand, Maaytah said he disagreed with views that consider the previous House as unproductive and weak, saying that it has managed to amend some “critical” pieces of legislation that directly affect citizens, such as the Social Security Law.

Amman Mayor Aqel Biltaji underlined GAM’s commitment to contribute to the success of the elections.

“GAM is biased to an electoral process that favours the public good over personal interests,” he said.

During the seminar, public sector and GAM employees were acquainted with the details of the Elections Law and other by-laws governing the process.