Royal Yacht Club ‘a milestone’ in recreational tourism investment in Aqaba — ASEZA

AQABA — The Royal Yacht Club of Jordan receives hundreds of guests daily and has made a qualitative shift in the food and drink market in Aqaba, according to Sharhabeel Madi, deputy chairman of the board of commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

Madi pointed out that the site costs JD1 million as a yacht club and has become “a milestone” in the recreational tourism investment in Aqaba.

His remarks came during a media tour of Aqaba organized by ASEZA.

Madi indicated that the club includes 10 restaurants and cafes of the best brands, which provide food and drinks and meet the needs of all visitors.

“In the past, the club was not open to the public, but we wanted to use the site for the benefit of the city by making it available for everyone as a part of the tourism development plan,” he said.

According to Madi, the yacht club was launched in 2018 by the Aqaba Development Corporartion (ADC), in addition to a boat maintenance facility for members and non-members of the club. The club has approximately 300 members, he added.

The club’s entry fee is JD2 per person, which is refundable later through the purchase invoice from any restaurant or café, Madi said.

“Aqaba was able to implement health protocols significantly during the pandemic, as work was in full swing to maintain the work of the ports as Aqaba is the main supplier of water, food, medicine and raw materials for industries in the Kingdom,” Madi noted.

Madi emphasised that during the pandemic, special health standards were applied to protect workers and ensure continuity of work in Aqaba. A special strategy was applied for the vaccination and testing of employees and members of the local community until the vaccination rate for both doses in Aqaba reached more than 95 per cent.

“The immunity rate in Aqaba reached 105 per cent. There is continuous coordination between all departments of Aqaba to preserve this achievement. The biggest example of this is the arrival of low-cost airliners carrying large numbers of tourists to Aqaba almost every week,” Madi said.

Madi highlighted that in 2021 Aqaba witnessed a great development in tourism. By the end of the year, the number of visitors to Aqaba will reach 600,000.

“The future plan for Aqaba is to keep implementing the Royal vision and continue to attract tourists and investments that work on community development, create new job opportunities and expand the investment base to reach outside ASEZA and include the areas that have been developed such as Al Quwaira and Wadi Rum,” Madi said.

In the coming years until 2025, new markets for tourism and investors in different sectors will be targeted, especially the IT sector, manufacturing and assembly industries, he said.

“Aqaba already hosts dozens of foreign investors and Jordanian investors as well, and more work is under way to develop strategies and marketing plans to reach investors in specific investments that create more job opportunities and work on community development,” Madi noted.