Environment Ministry to launch second clean-up campaign on Saturday

AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment will launch the second nationwide clean-up campaign targeting parks, tourist sites, woodlands and public areas on Saturday.

The aim of the campaign, according to a ministry statement, is to instil a culture of environmental cleanliness and help maintain and protect parks, tourist sites and national reserves and woodlands.

The campaign will take place in all of Jordan’s governorates, the statement said, adding that it would be held every Saturday towards the end of the year.

Organisations, initiatives and national institutions, including the public and private sectors, will partake in the campaign, along with young people, the statement said.

This week’s campaign will target Iraq Al Amir in Amman, Rusaifa national park in Zarqa, Rumaimin Forest in Balqa, the Panorama Road in Madaba, the Ein Sara park and Karak stream in Karak, the Dana Reserve in Tafileh, the Al Saraya Al Othmaniyeh area in Maan, the industrial area in Aqaba, the King Talal Dam in Jerash, Rasoun Forest in Ajloun, Tabaqet Fahel in Irbid and Dujainah Forest in Mafraq.