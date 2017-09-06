You are here
EU panel lauds Jordan’s democracy drive in high-profile report
By JT - Sep 06,2017 - Last updated at Sep 06,2017
AMMAN — The Political Affairs Committee at the European Council's General Assembly on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a report presented by its rapporteur, Senator Josette Durrie, which included the evaluation of the partnership for democracy in respect of the Parliament of Jordan.
Durrie, during a panel meeting held in Paris, delivered a detailed presentation that praised the Jordanian role in preserving security and stability in the region and fighting terrorism and extremism, in addition to His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in effecting internal reforms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
She also commended reform laws, including the Elections Law that resulted in "strong and effective" members and contributed to increasing women and young people, and praised the decentralisation and municipalities laws.
She also praised the performance of committees that were formed under Royal directives, such as the Royal Committee for Developing the Judiciary and Enhancing the Rule of Law, and the National Strategy for the Development of Human Resources.
For his part, head of the Jordanian delegation to the European Council's General Assembly MP Khaled Bakkar delivered a speech in which he stressed the Kingdom's commitment to the reform programme, adding that Jordan is carrying on with efforts to restore regional peace and security.
Jordan has led and will continue leading the war on terrorist and extremist groups, and will continue its humanitarian role in helping Arabs, where the Kingdom provides services to hundreds of thousands of refugees despite its meagre resources, Bakkar stressed.
He noted that the partnership programme with the European Council is very important in serving global values that guarantee human rights, the rule of law and preserving public and media freedoms.
The committee is scheduled to refer its report to the European Council for voting in early November.
Related Articles
Senate President Abdur-Ra’uf S. Rawabdeh on Wednesday discussed parliamentary cooperation with Deputy Chairman of the Political and Democratic Affairs Committee at the EU Assembly Josette Durrieu.
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday discussed Jordan-EU relations with Josette Durrieu, member of the European Council Parliamentar
AMMAN — The Lower House’s fact-finding committee on the recent Karak terror events on Sunday elected MP Mazen Qadi as its president, MP Ahma
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017
Opinion
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment