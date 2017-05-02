PM meets with EU official over regional developments

By JT - May 02,2017 - Last updated at May 02,2017

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday discussed Jordan-EU relations with Josette Durrieu, member of the European Council Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, attended by several ministers and officials, Mulki highlighted Jordan's security and stability amidst the unstable regional conditions and stressed Jordan's stance on the Syrian crisis that lies in finding a political solution based on the Geneva conference and Astana talks to end the violence.

Mulki said the Palestinian cause is the core issue in the Middle East and should be resolved based on a two-state solution that includes the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

For her part, Durrieu said that the EU has a positive outlook on Jordan and voiced appreciation of its role in shouldering the burdens resulting from the Syrian refugee crisis.

She noted that Jordan plays a significant role in preserving security and stability in the Middle East, despite its economic difficulties.

Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu'bi also met separately with Durrieu and discussed with her regional and international developments, especially efforts to combat terrorism.

Zu'bi said that, even in the midst of a turbulent region, Jordan works under Royal directives to boot individuals' participation in public life through a number of laws and reforms.

He cited the local and municipal elections, to be held mid-August, as a means to ensure citizens' participation in the decision making process.

Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed parliamentary relations with Durrieu and the comprehensive reform process in Jordan, which he said aims to enhance political and parliamentary life in the Kingdom, as well as enhancing the judicial system and popular participation, especially by the youth, to shoulder national responsibilities.

Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh also discussed bilateral relations between the House and the assembly in a separate meeting with the EU official.