First energy efficient refrigeration system unveiled at military supermarket

AMMAN — Al Salam military consumer establishment on Tuesday became the region’s first supermarket using a CO2-based refrigeration system that is energy efficient and ozone friendly.

The technology is gaining interest worldwide as it substantially reduces the amount of direct emissions through the use of CO2 as a refrigerant and also achieves higher energy efficiency, officials and experts said at a ceremony marking the project’s inauguration.

The technology was brought to Al Salam military consumer establishment under a project conducted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Abdin Industrial. The project is funded by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

Sulafa Mdanat, UNIDO country representative, said that the state-of-the-art technology is spreading very fast across the world, noting that it is considered one of the most energy efficient and climate-friendly refrigeration technologies for the retail sector.

“This technology demonstration project [is] the first of its kind in the region making Jordan, once again, an example for others to follow…, this time in regard to clean technologies,” Mdanat said at the ceremony held at Al Salam’s headquarters in west Amman’s Jandawil neighbourhood.

“UNIDO is happy and proud to assist Jordan reach this milestone today and to showcase Jordan as a pioneer in the region,” she said, expressing hope that other supermarkets will follow.

The project seeks to showcase the feasibility of non-hydrofluorocarbon (HCFCs) -based technology in high-ambient temperature environments, as over the last few decades, synthetic refrigerants, such as chlorofluorocarbon (CFCs) and HCFCs are being phased out.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Anders Pedersen said that the project is very much in line with achieving the sustainable development goals, particularly goals number 9 and 13, respectively about sustainable industrialisation and combating climate action.

“Jordan has presented the very ambitious intended national contribution with the target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 1.5 per cent by 2030. And as we all know, this is at the core of the follow up to the Paris agenda..., and [also] meeting the 2 per cent temperature increase change, which is a bit at danger…,” Pedersen noted.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Environment Secretary General Ahmad Qatarneh stressed the importance of the government’s partnership with the private sector, underlining that true sustainable development can only happen with the integration of the private sector in the process.

Qatarneh underlined that the project reflects Jordan’s deep commitment to advance environment-friendly solutions in all areas.

Dina Kisbi, director of Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Environment said that Jordan is growing to become a global pioneer in the refrigeration technologies, commending the efforts of local companies to moving ahead towards more efficient refrigeration technologies.