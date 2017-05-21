First international conference on technology, innovation, management and entrepreneurship begins

By Sawsan Tabazah - May 21,2017 - Last updated at May 21,2017

AMMAN — The first international conference on Technology Innovation, Management and Entrepreneurship kicked off on Sunday at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

The conference, organised by PSUT’s King Talal School of Business and Technology (KTSBT) and the University of Jordan’s Business Faculty, aims to offer guidance and ideas to move from technical concepts to marketable products, which requires a broad understanding of technical and business practices to overcome challenges, PSUT president Mashhour Rifai said.

Delivering the opening speech on behalf of Princess Sumaya, patron of the conference, Rifai said: “In an innovative and entrepreneurial environment where start-ups are creating businesses, this conference provides an excellent international academic forum for sharing knowledge, results, theory and applications in technology, innovation, management and entrepreneurship.”

Shafiq Haddad, dean of KTSBT, highlighted the key role of technology in the growth of commerce and trade around the world.

Participants from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Ukraine and Luxembourg took part in the conference.

Geralyn McClure Franklin, a senior member of the International Council for Small Business, said entrepreneurship education consists the teaching of skills students need to start businesses, identify opportunities, manage risks and innovate in their careers.

Adam Ayash, managing director of the Australian Global College (AGC) announced an initiative that aims to train and employ Jordanian staff to teach AGC’s entrepreneurship programmes and curricula in Jordanian universities.