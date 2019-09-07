Fisherman returns with rare catch

AMMAN — Fisherman Ibrahim Tarawneh on Friday succeeded in catching one of the biggest fish in the Gulf of Aqaba known as “beluga sturgeon”, weighing around 312 kilogrammes.

Tarawneh told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that after four hours of effort, he and his colleagues managed to reel in the fish, noting that the sturgeon is three metres long.

The fisherman said that the presence of this species is rare in the Gulf of Aqaba, especially since it inhabits depths that reach up to 600 metres.

Tarawneh added that the fish cannot usually be found near Aqaba because it needs spacious waters to move and manoeuvre, which is not the case in the seaport.