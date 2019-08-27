FM reviews means of boosting Jordan-Albania cooperation

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday discussed means of broadening joint cooperation and the latest regional developments with Albanian Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj.

In implementation of a Jordanian-Albanian memorandum of understanding, the two sides agreed during the meeting on activating the political consultations committee, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Albanian official commended the Kingdom's vital role in bolstering regional security and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, expressing his country's keenness on furthering bilateral ties in various fields.

Cakaj also cited the important role of the Aqaba meetings in rallying the efforts of the international community to establish a holistic approach to combat terrorism.

Terrorism is a common enemy that does not belong to any civilisation or religion and contradicts the values of peace and respect of others that Islam calls for, Safadi said, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts in this arena.

Talks also went over the latest regional developments topped by the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis, according to the statement.

The Albanian minister extended an invitation to Safadi to take part in the 2019 Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe Mediterranean Conference, scheduled to be held in the Albanian capital Tirana next month.