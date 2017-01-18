Four Jordanians injured in terror attack still receiving care in Turkey — envoy

AMMAN — Four Jordanians who were injured in the terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve at Istanbul’s Reina restaurant and club are still receiving treatment at hospitals in Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagoz said on Wednesday.

The ambassador made the remarks at a press conference Wednesday, where he said Turkish authorities were exerting their best efforts to provide necessary treatment for the injured.

“I am in constant contact with the families of the injured whether here or those in Istanbul. On Tuesday, I was in touch with some of them to check on the situation of the injured Jordanians,” Karagoz said.

He added that some of the injured asked to be transferred to private hospitals in Turkey, adding that he delivered the message to the concerned authorities.

“To be able to transfer some of the injured from one hospital to another, we also need medical reports from the medical staff that their condition allows that, as some of them suffered from serious injuries and underwent very sensitive medical interventions, like in the spine,” said the ambassador, who added that he paid visits to the families of the two Jordanians who were killed in the attack and offered condolences over their loss.

“We are following up on these demands and the Jordanian embassy in Ankara as well is following up on the issue,” said the diplomat.

Jordanians Nawras Assaf and Mohammad Al Sarraf were killed in the attack.

At least 600 people were celebrating the New Year when a gunman opened fire at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub, spraying 180 bullets at revelers.

Among the 39 people killed, the biggest single nationality was Turkish, but some two-thirds of the dead were from other countries.