France, Luminus sign MoU on vocational, technical training

By Dana Al Emam - May 03,2017 - Last updated at May 03,2017

AMMAN — Luminus Group and the French National Association for Adult Vocational Training (AFPA) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that seeks to establish cooperation in the vocational and technical training field.

This “very promising partnership” aims to enhance the capacities and hone the skills of young Jordanians and Syrian refugees in the Kingdom in order to enable them to better match the needs of the labour market, French Ambassador to Jordan David Bertolotti said at the signing event.

He added that the skills Syrians acquire through such programmes will help them rebuild their country once a political solution is in place.

Under the MoU, the two sides are to share expertise to improve vocational training programmes that match the local market needs, Bertolotti said, noting that over 3,500 students currently enrolled in technical training programmes will benefit from the partnership.

“Companies definitely need engineers, but they also need qualified technicians. Therefore, it is necessary to develop vocational and technical training programmes to address this need,” the ambassador stated, noting that the partnership is part of a larger effort to support Jordan’s National Strategy for Human Resources Development, which was launched in September last year.

Established in 1946, the AFPA offers over 350 vocational programmes that cover all vocational and technical fields, and is accredited by the French government.

The diplomat added that the association offers online and on-site training opportunities.

CEO of Luminus Group Ibrahim Safadi highlighted the vocational and technical training sector as a “top priority”, citing an increasing demand for skilled labour.

Safadi said France is known to be one of the top countries in vocational and technical education, adding that AFPA will help transfer knowledge and build capacities in Jordan through the Luminus Group, in partnership with the Vocational Training Corporation and Balqa Applied University, located 35km northwest of Amman.

AFPA Director Christophe Sadok said the partnership would help the overall Jordanian economy.