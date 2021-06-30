FTAs enable Jordan to access global markets — JEA chief

AMAMN — President of the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) Omar Abu Wishah on Wednesday hailed the free trade agreements (FTA) that the Kingdom signed with several countries, noting that the agreements have allowed Jordan-made products to access global markets.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Abu Wishah highlighted the Kingdom’s untapped export potential, which could create new jobs.

His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday, during a meeting with the industrial sector representatives, urged the sector to build on free trade agreements, stressing the importance of increasing the sector’s competitiveness and stimulating exports.

Highlighting the importance of the industry sector, Abu Wishah said that Jordanian industrial exports account for 90 per cent of the Kingdom’s exports.

The Kingdom’s exports reached some $5 billion, with the industrial sector accounting for nearly 25 per cent of the Kingdom’s GDP, he said, pointing out that Jordanian industrial exports have reached 140 global markets.

Jordan produces 1,200 manufactured goods, nearly 25 per cent of 5,200 commodities produced and traded around the world, he said. The Kingdom ranks 93rd globally among the commodity producers and exporters, he noted.

The industry provides the Kingdom with some $9 billion in foreign currency a year, with 20 per cent of the Kingdom’s workforce employed in the industry sector across 18,000 industrial plants nationwide.

Jordan has developed a number of bilateral and multilateral FTAs with several countries, foremost of which is joining the World Trade Organisation and liberalising trade with the US and Canada, in addition to the Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, the Greater Arab Free Trade Agreement and Singapore, Petra added.