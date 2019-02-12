'Government following issue of detained Jordanians in Libya'

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it has been, since August 2018, following up on an alleged case of “kidnapping” of three Jordanians in Libya that was circulated in media reports.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministry had received information that the three Jordanians were in good condition and were apprehended by the joint security taskforce, affiliated with the Libyan government in Tripoli, noting that the ministry is following up on the issue daily.

Qudah noted that the wife of one of the missing men in Libya reported to the ministry’s operation centre that she had lost contact with her husband and his two friends on August 23 of last year, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry has been in contact with the Libyan authorities ever since and has sent more than one official letter to the Libyan embassy in Amman on the issue, which was also addressed during Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez Sarraj’s visit to the Kingdom in November.

Qudah added that the Libyan ambassador stressed, in more than one phone call, that the issue was receiving all the required attention from his country’s authorities, noting that the Jordanians would be released in "the near future".