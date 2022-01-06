You are here
Gov’t closely follows up on conditions of Jordanians in Kazakhstan – PM
By JT - Jan 06,2022 - Last updated at Jan 06,2022
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh
AMMAN — The government is closely following up on the conditions of the Jordanians in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh said on Thursday.
Speaking during a Lower House session, Khasawneh noted that the Foreign Ministry is in direct contact with the Jordanian expatriates in the protest-hit Kazakhstan on a daily basis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Regarding the implementation of Defence Order No.35, which regulates entry to public and private institutions, the premier said that there are exceptions to vaccine mandates, notably for those who have medical exemptions from vaccination, as well as exceptions for university students.
He also urged people who cannot take a COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons to contact the Ministry of Health.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 05, 2022
Jan 05, 2022
Opinion
Jan 06, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.