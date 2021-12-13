Health Ministry marks World AIDS Day

Secretary General for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Health Ministry Raed Shboul speaks during an event to mark World AIDS Day on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Monday celebrated World AIDS Day, under the slogan "Eliminating Inequalities as a Means to End AIDS", with the participation of Forearms of Change Centre, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deputising for Health Minister Feras Al Hawari, the ministry's secretary general for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Raed Shboul, said that early detection of AIDS is an important step to limit its spread, noting that the ministry seeks to achieve the goals of eliminating the disease by 2030.

He noted that the ministry studies the social, cultural and economic factors that cause the spread of the disease and the stigma that leads to unequal access for patients to adequate and necessary treatment.

WHO Representative Chinara Aidyralieva said that there are global goals that have not been achieved in the fight against HIV/AIDS in 2020, due to the spread of the pandemic, as the pandemic has limited the treatment of many AIDS cases, praising the role of the Ministry of Health in providing health services and healthcare to people living with the disease.

IOM Representative Heba Abaza stressed the need to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health in combating HIV/AIDS, by improving diagnosis and treatment, raising immunity, and providing information.