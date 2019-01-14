His Majesty meets with Iraq’s reconstruction chief

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with Ammar Alhakim, head of the Iraqi Reform and Reconstruction Alliance.

Discussions at the meeting held in Baghdad covered the “deep-rooted brotherly” ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as a keenness to advance cooperation, according to a Royal Court statement.

Hakim affirmed his appreciation for Jordan’s positions, under the leadership of King Abdullah, in support of Iraq's unity, stability and prosperity.

Hakim said His Majesty’s visit to Iraq is historic, noting that Jordan and the King have a special place in the hearts of the Iraqi people.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's support for the security and stability of Iraq, stressing that the Kingdom stands with the Iraqi people in their efforts to fulfil their aspirations for a prosperous future, the Royal Court said.