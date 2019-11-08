His Majesty praises UAE efforts to reach political solution in Yemen

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, praised ongoing UAE efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

During the phone call, King Abdullah stressed Jordan’s support for these efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis, with the goal of safeguarding Yemen’s unity, stability and territorial integrity, while preserving Gulf Arab security, according to a Royal Court statement.

The phone call also covered the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Jordan and the UAE, and the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.