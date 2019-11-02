Income, sales tax revenues climb in 2019

AMMAN — Income and sales tax revenues during the 2019 January to October period went up by 3.6 per cent to reach JD3.572 billion, showing an increase of JD123 million from JD3.449 billion in 2018, the Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) said on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, ISTD General Manager Husam Abu Ali said that income tax revenue reached JD938.8 million in 2019, compared to JD853.7 million during the same period in 2018, adding that sales tax generated JD2.633 billion during the first ten months of 2019, in comparison with JD2.595 billion in 2018.

On a monthly level, ISTD collections in October alone grew by JD46.9 million, while income and sales tax went up to JD376.6 million, in comparison with JD329.7 million in October 2018, showing an increase of 14.2 per cent, he said.

Abu Ali said that income tax revenues in October amounted JD42.5 million, in comparison with JD37.3 million in October 2018, noting that sales tax climbed to JD334.1 million, while the department levied JD292.4 million in October 2018.

ISTD's report showed that the increase in tax revenues came from the sectors of economy, industry, trade and services, he said, pointing out that the revenues generated from the aforementioned sectors jumped to JD294.3 million in October of this year, compared with JD236.6 million during the same period in 2018, Petra added.