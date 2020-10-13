Income, sales tax revenues grew by 9% in first 9 months of 2020

AMMAN — Income and sales tax revenues during the 2020 January-September period went up by 9 per cent to reach JD3.510 billion, showing an increase of JD295 million from JD3.214 billion in 2019, the Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) said on Monday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, ISTD General Manager Husam Abu Ali said that sales tax generated JD2.549 billion during the first nine months of 2020, compared with JD2.319 billion in 2019, recording an increase of 10 per cent.

Income tax revenue reached JD960 million in the first nine months, compared with JD895 million during the same period in 2019, registering an increase of 7 per cent, he added.

On a monthly level, ISTD collections in September alone grew by JD41 million, to reach JD404 million, in comparison with JD362 million collected in the same month of 2019, showing an increase of 11 per cent, the statement said.

Sales tax went up to JD360 million, compared with JD325 million in September 2019, showing an increase of 10 per cent, he said, adding that income tax revenues totalled JD44 million, compared with JD36 million collected in the same month of 2019, registering an increase by 19 per cent, Petra reported.