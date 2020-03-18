Industry minister checks on trade centres, grocery stores for violations, stock of commodities

By JT - Mar 18,2020 - Last updated at Mar 18,2020

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri makes a surprise visit to commercial centres and markets to check on the availability of commodities and possible violations concerning price increases (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri on Wednesday checked up on a number of trade centres and grocery stores.

The minister directed market inspectors to deal with violators “firmly”, mainly those who increase prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hammouri, during his surprise tour, followed up on the oversight processes of the centres and markets, taking a first-hand look at the availability of commodities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry’s spokesperson said that the ministry developed an emergency department working round-the-clock to follow up on market conditions and to respond to consumers’ complaints.

The department can be reached through 06/5661176, 06/5604294, 06/5663758 or 06/5629060 extension 788.