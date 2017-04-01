Intelligence chief vows to modernise agency

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a reply letter from newly appointed General Intelligence Department (GID) Director Maj. Gen. Adnan Jundi.

In the letter, Jundi expressed his pride and gratitude for His Majesty's confidence in appointing him as GID director, pledging to be totally devoted to his mission, according to a Royal Court statement.

He stressed that the GID would continue working to improve its performance and modernise its structure to respond to the magnitude of prevailing threats, mainly terrorism. He added that the department aims to increase the level of coordination with other security agencies to ensure the security of the country.

In his letter to Jundi a day earlier, the King had highlighted the challenges facing the region, especially the ongoing war on terror.

“We should confront all shapes and forms of terrorism via all possible means,” the King wrote.

“This necessitates maintaining the public’s confidence in the performance of the GID through… investment to upgrade its capabilities and develop its structure, with the aim of ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism, and in a way that keeps up with developments, the magnitude of strategic threats and the continuous changes, so that the department would, as it always has, perform its duties with the utmost excellence and proficiency,” the King noted.