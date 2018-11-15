You are here
Iraqi president due in Amman today
By JT - Nov 15,2018 - Last updated at Nov 15,2018
AMMAN — Iraqi President Barham Saleh is scheduled on Thursday to start a working visit to the Kingdom, during which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on means to boost cooperation at all levels.
Discussions between the two leaders will also address the latest regional developments, the Royal Court said in a statement.
Saleh will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials.
His Majesty, in a phone call in October, congratulated Saleh on his election by the Iraqi parliament.
During the call, King Abdullah also affirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq in the best interest of the two countries and peoples, wishing President Saleh success, and the people of Iraq further prosperity and progress.
On November 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi paid a working visit to Iraq, where he discussed with the Iraqi president, prime minister and other officials bilateral relations and regional developments.
Safadi voiced the Kingdom's keenness on strengthening cooperation with Iraq, in all fields, and support to Baghdad and the new government during “this crucial stage”.
Jordan and Iraq are working on capitalising on the increasing stability of the eastern neighbour after the defeat of terror groups, particularly Daesh, which controlled large swathes of the country between 2014-2018.
