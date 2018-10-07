You are here
King congratulates Iraqi president, PM on selection
By JT - Oct 07,2018 - Last updated at Oct 07,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Friday, congratulated Iraqi President Barham Saleh on his election by the Iraqi parliament.
King Abdullah also affirmed Jordan’s keenness to bolster ties with Iraq in the best interest of the two countries and peoples, wishing President Saleh success, and the people of Iraq further prosperity and progress, according to a Royal Court statement.
In another phone call, His Majesty congratulated Adel Abdul Mahdi on his designation as prime minister of Iraq, wishing him success in serving the people of Iraq.
The new appointments followed parliamentary elections carried out in the summer and since then the outgoing premier, Haidar Abadi, and his government remained in office of caretaker capacity.
