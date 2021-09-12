Issawi meets with key figures from Karak

AMMAN — In implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Sunday met with local community leaders and key figures from Karak Governorate to follow up on the demands that were made during the King’s recent visit to the southern governorate on September 5.

The needs focused on improving living conditions in the southern governorate of Karak, in addition to calls for more development projects to create job opportunities and counter poverty.

The Royal initiatives are implemented according to a comprehensive plan and specific timetable, in cooperation and coordination with relevant government agencies and civil society institutions, to ensure speedy implementation and sustain the provision of quality services to citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi, during five separate meetings at the Royal Court, said that the King, during his meeting with Karak locals, stressed the need to communicate with everyone and to follow up on all issues of concern and proposals to meet citizens’ requirements and provide them quality services.

The Royal Court, in coordination with the government, Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army, Public Security Directorate and other related bodies will consider all demands and proposals, to be followed by the implementation of the priority initiatives that meet the basic needs of the governorate’s locals, he said.

The Royal Court will look at the implementation of proposals through productive and operative Royal initiatives to generate jobs for the locals, in coordination and cooperation with the related government bodies, Issawi added.

Issawi said that a number of initiatives focusing on income generating projects are underway, mainly to improve the living conditions of the target beneficiaries, support young people, empower women and develop the local community, in addition to the projects aimed at military retirees.