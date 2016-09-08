‘On its final day, Amman Design Week celebrates culture, innovation’

AMMAN — Today is the last chance for the public to take part in the Amman Design Week (ADW), the organisers said in a statement released on Thursday.

In its nine-day run, ADW has seen the launch of more than 100 citywide events aiming to foster talent, encourage experimentation and promote the growth and expansion of the design sector in Jordan and the Middle East, according to the organisers.

With the support of Her Majesty Queen Rania, ADW has provided a platform to more than 100 local and regional multidisciplinary designers, who have strived to demonstrate design’s potential as an instrument for cultural and social expression and problem solving.

In its first seven days, ADW welcomed 25,178 visitors, including many from other countries such as Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and others across the region, the statement said.

ADW will conclude with a programme of workshops, exhibitions, performances and cultural programmes that not only celebrate local and regional culture, but also aim to foster design thinking among younger generations.

These include the Eurekers Space public workshop, to be held in the Children’s Space at the Jordan Museum from 6pm to 8pm, which will offer a hands-on introduction to electrical engineering to students between the ages of 11 and 16.

Meanwhile, Diana Rayyan, founder of fashion brand and social enterprise Kees Chic, will conduct a workshop titled “Mind to Hand” at the Raghadan Tourist Terminal from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. During the workshop, participants will be able to utilise embroidery and “upcycling” to create coasters adorned with patterns inspired by Islamic art.

Also on Friday, ADW “will offer its guests a final taste of its carefully curated culinary experience, which explores the interaction of the worlds of food and design”, the statement said.

Throughout its three main locations in downtown Amman, Namliyeh will present a series of “inspired food venues” under its project “Amman Eats”, according to the organisers.

Additionally, as one of several events taking place at independent creative spaces across the city, the “Food Diversions” workshop “will challenge participants to present a dish that acts as a realisation of an architectural model”.

Hosted at Rand El Haj Hasan’s Studio between 1pm and 4pm, this workshop will be led by Flaÿou’s Hella Al Khiari and Thomas Egoumenides.

In addition to a live musical performance by local artist Abdul Hadi Jafar between 7pm and 8:30pm at Raghadan Tourist Terminal, ADW will celebrate the end of its debut programme with a breakdance dabkah performance at the Walk in Ras El Ain.

Performed by Mohammad Zain, better known as Zuka, at 7:30pm, the performance “will offer a liberating cross-cultural experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey of dance”, the organisers said.

“ADW guests are also encouraged to make a final stop at the MADAFA pavilion by Arini, which provides a gathering space for an immersive experience in urban cuisine, hospitality and culture. In addition, children can enjoy a unique cultural experience at a storytelling session by a traditional ‘hakawati’, who will regale young guests with tall tales at the Jordan Museum at 6pm,” the statement added.

Commenting on the end of the nine-day event, ADW Co-Director Abeer Seikaly said: “It is important to note that this is just the beginning of ADW’s journey in the Kingdom. Jordan has now successfully earned its place on the international design map, joining the ranks of countries around the world who have recognised the importance of design and thus chosen to present their very own ‘design week’ events.”

“We hope that, by providing a platform for experimentation, networking and learning experiences, we have contributed to bolstering the local and regional design sectors,” she added.

ADW Co-Director Rana Beiruti thanked Queen Rania for her “unwavering support”, which “played an essential role in turning the organisers’ vision for ADW into a reality”.

“I would also like to thank the people of Jordan for coming out and taking part in the vast programme of events on offer. It is through the public’s incredible participation that this ambitious event was made a success, and I look forward to sharing more design experiences with the Kingdom and the region at future Amman Design Weeks for years to come,” Beiruti added.