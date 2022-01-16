JAF captain killed, 3 soldiers injured in confrontation with smugglers on Syrian border

By JT - Jan 16,2022 - Last updated at Jan 16,2022

AMMAN — A Border Guard captain was killed and three soldiers were injured early on Sunday while engaging a group of smugglers on the Kingdom's northeastern front, according to a Jordan Armed Forces -Arab Army (JAF) source.

A JAF statement said that on Sunday at dawn, smugglers opened fire on a Border Guard patrol on the northeastern border before the troops returned fire and pushed the smugglers back to the Syrian territory, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The incident left Captain Muhammad Khdeirat dead while three other soldiers were injured and were evacuated to the King Talal Military Hospital.

A search of the area where the incident took place found narcotics that the smugglers left behind, the army official said.

The army reaffirmed that it will not tolerate any smuggling or infiltration attempts that target national security.

The army offered condolences and sympathies to the fallen captain's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.