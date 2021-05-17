JEA fundraising campaign supports Gaza

By Maria Weldali - May 17,2021 - Last updated at May 17,2021

AMMAN — The Jordan Engineers Association’s (JEA) fundraising campaign, aiming to build the resilience of Palestinians in Gaza, is reordering its priorities amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to a JEA representative.

On Sunday, JEA Deputy President Fawzi Masad told The Jordan Times over the phone that the campaign was launched 12 years ago and has continued to this date.

The JEA supports projects in various fields in Gaza, including health services, education, housing and construction, as well as infrastructure, according to Masad.

“With the current situation in Gaza, we are reaching out to the relevant actors, to determine the campaign’s objectives and priorities,” the JEA representative noted.

The JEA accepts online payments, payments via banks, in addition to direct payments through visiting any branch of the association, he said.

Marking the annual commemoration of the Nakbeh (the Catastrophe of 1948) “the JEA rejects all forms of apartheid and barbarity committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians,” according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The association also called on the Jordanian government to cut diplomatic ties with Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador in Jordan.