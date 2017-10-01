JEDCO introduces European Entreprise Network to key partners

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Sunday organised an introductory day on the main tasks of the European Enterprise Network (EEN), in partnership with the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) and the Amman Chamber of Industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Held under the patronage of the ambassador of the european commission and the secretary general of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the event aimed to introduce the EEN and its services, which include the largest European database for building partnerships for import and export opportunities, cooperation and partnership in technology transfer, scientific research and development, and building partnerships with European companies.

During his opening speech, the Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry Ziad Homsi said that the chamber joined the European Network of Projects in 2017 through the Jordanian Business Group, which includes JEDCO and the HCST.

JEDCO CEO Mohammed Mheirat said that the main objective was to provide a base for coordinating entrepreneurship information, developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and providing efficient services to enhance the competitiveness of SME in Jordan through technical assistance and financial support to achieve sustainable development and economic growth.

HCST Secretary General Khaled Shuraydeh said that the event came as part of the council’s eagerness to communicate with the industrial sector and encourage them to cooperate with the research sector to provide the means, capabilities and technical support to raise its productivity and competitiveness.

For his part, Ambassador of the European Union Commission to Jordan Andrea Fontana highlighted the EU support to the SME sector that is a “key” for the growth of the local economy.

He stressed the EU’s commitment to helping Jordan strengthen its private sector, where some 150 million Euros have been invested to support small businesses in the last few years, urging Jordanian companies to take full advantage of the business support services provided by the European Project Network.